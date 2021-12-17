The Damned have postponed their UK tour until late 2022.

The punk legends planned to reunite and head out on the road with their original lineup - including founding members Dave Vanian, Rat Scabies, Captain Sensible and Brian James - in July 2021 after announcing their comeback last year, but now they have delayed the dates due to the pandemic.

In a statement, they said: "As a result of all the current uncertainty surrounding COVID, we have taken the tough decision to postpone the original Damned line-up shows to later in 2022.

"All current tickets are valid for these shows and the support line-up will be as planned.

"We understand that this is disappointing news, but we have to consider putting these shows on in the most Damned-spirited and safest way possible.

"Right now, February just doesn't feel like the right time to be able to do that. We shall see you all at the end of October 2022."

Original tickets for the shows will remain valid, while the support acts will also stay the same.

The tour will kick off with the first of two shows at London's Eventim Apollo on October 28 with Skids and TV Smith and the Bored Teenagers, while The Damned will be back the next night with Wildhearts and Penetration.

The tour resumes at the O2 Apollo in Manchester on November 3, followed by dates at the O2 Academy in Glasgow (November 4) and the O2 Academy in Birmingham (November 5).

For the non-London shows, the support acts will be Penetration, and TV Smith and the Bored Teenagers, with more guests set to be announced.

The tour will see the 'New Rose' legends play tracks from their first two albums - 'Damned Damned Damned' and 'Music For Pleasure', both released in 1977 - plus b-sides and covers that the original line-up played at the time.