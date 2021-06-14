Robert Smith has claimed The Cure's next two albums might be the last because the "intense" process of making "very emotional" music is too much for him to handle.
The Cure's Robert Smith has suggested their next two albums will be their final full-length releases.
The 'Friday I'm In Love' hitmakers have poured every emotion into the two follow-ups to 2008's '4:13 Dream', and the 62-year-old rocker admitted he "definitely can't do this again".
Speaking to The Sunday Times newspaper, he said: “The new Cure stuff is very emotional.
“It’s 10 years of life distilled into a couple of hours of intense stuff.
“And I can’t think we’ll ever do anything else. I definitely can’t do this again.”
Robert recently teased that the band's two upcoming records are polar opposites when it comes to the overall mood.
He said: “Probably in about six weeks’ time I’ll be able to say when everything’s coming out and what we’re doing next year and everything … We were doing two albums and one of them is very, very doom and gloom and the other one isn’t.
“And they’re both very close to being done. I just have to decide who’s going to mix them. That’s really all I’ve got left to do.”
The musician also has his own solo "noise" album on the way.
Robert revealed that his bandmates responded with a resounding "no" when he suggested the "hour-long noise" record, and so he is going it alone for that project.
He explained: “I’ve always wanted to do an hour’s worth of noise, and I didn’t want it … The Cure, you wait 10 years and then we bring out an album that’s just noise. So it was just like, ‘No’ – that was me doing the rest of the band. That ‘no’ was a band no. So I’ve been just having fun with that really."
