The Cribs have unveiled yet another uplifting track, entitled 'Never Thought I'd Feel Again', from their forthcoming eighth album 'Night Network' which is set to be released on November 13th through Sonic Blew Records.
In the meantime, the Wakefield brothers have a video for the new song, which is set on the fictional radio station KRB The Nite Network's fictional show: The Jerry Blackout Hot 100 Show. There the Jarman brothers speak to the radio host (played by comedian John-Luke Roberts) about the song, and the reason why they are currently living quite a way apart from each other.
The video was shot at Hackney’s Toe Rag Studios, and, frankly, we're curious to see the video footage with sound (that is, without the song and with Jerry Blackout's total freak-out towards the end of the clip).
'Night Network' will mark The Cribs' first album since 2017’s '24-7 Rock Star S**t' and they're planning to celebrate with a UK tour in June 2021 (COVID-19 allowing, of course). Before then though they are planning a socially-distanced show at Pryzm in Kingston Upon Thames on November 15th - which naturally may be subject to cancellation or postponement depending on the government guidelines.
