The Cranberries have heaped praise on Miley Cyrus' rendition of their 1993 hit 'Zombie', and said late frontwoman Dolores O’Riordan would have been "very impressed".

The 'Midnight Sky' hitmaker wowed with her cover of the track during her appearance at Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles for the virtual #SaveOurStages (#SOS) Fest to raise funds to support grassroots music venues who are at risk of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cranberries - who released their final album, 'In the End', in April 2019 - shared a link to the performance on Twitter and wrote:

"We were delighted to hear of Miley Cyrus’ cover of Zombie at the Whisky a Go Go #SOSFEST in LA at the weekend. It’s one of the finest covers of the song that we’ve heard. We think Dolores would be very impressed! Check it out here: (sic)"

Miley also put her own spin on The Cure's 'Boys Don't Cry' for the fundraiser.

The 27-year-old pop star recently released her cover of Blondie's 'Heart of Glass' from the iHeart Radio Music Festival.

Meanwhile, last month, The Cranberries paid tribute to Dolores on what would have been the singer's 49th birthday.

The 'Linger' hitmakers - Fergal Lawler and brothers Noel and Mike Hogan - took to their Facebook page to post a touching message.

Alongside a picture of their bandmate, they wrote: "Happy Birthday Dolores, you're in our thoughts and in our hearts, always. Ferg, Mike & Noel."

Dolores tragically drowned to death after accidental alcohol intoxication, aged 46, in 2018.