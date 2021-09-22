Courteeners, Blossoms and Nothing But Thieves will headline Y Not Festival next year.

The event in Derbyshire was cancelled in both 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, but organisers have confirmed it will return to Pikehall next year between 29-31 July.

Blossoms frontman Tom Ogden said: “We can’t wait to headline next year. Y Not was the first festival I ever went to in 2012 so to be back there headlining is really quite surreal. It’s going to be a very special night.”

Also among the first group of artists to be announced for the festival are Sleaford Mods, Pale Waves, Sports Team, Eve, Gabrielle, Jade Bird, Alfie Templeman, Sundara Karma, Vistas, Giant Rooks, and Larkins, as well as Levellers in a "special guests" slot.

Organisers are delighted to have the festival back again.

Jason Oakley, managing director at Y Not Festival, said: We are so delighted to be announcing the first wave of our 2022 line up! After what has been an incredibly challenging two years for live music, and especially for so many other independent festivals, we are proud to present our line up and to welcome everyone back to Y Not Festival for the celebration we all deserve.

"We’ll be bringing our most exciting line-up yet with two explosive headliners, Courtneers and Blossoms, as well as some of the UK’s next generation of headliners like Jade Bird, Pale Waves, Nothing But Thieves, Sports Team and so many more big names and returning headliners to come. We will see you next year!”

Tier 1 weekend tickets are already available to purchase, priced at £119.50 plus fees.