The Coral have revealed 'Coral Island' was released as a double album on the advice of their pal Noel Gallagher.
The straight-talking ex-Oasis rocker told his pals in the 'In The Morning' group that they shouldn't worry about how their music will do on streaming service Spotify, and stick the extensive 24-song collection on a 2CD LP, instead of fans having to wait a few months in between records.
Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, frontman James Skelly said: "When I told Noel about the idea he said: 'Why don't you just release it as one album?'
"I asked Noel, 'What about how it'll all work on Spotify?'
"To which Noel went: 'F*** that. Just release it as one album. You're over-complicating it.'
"When I told the other lads in the band what Noel said, we agreed he was right and we should just commit to a double album."
The indie outfit's follow-up to 2018's 'Move Through the Dawn' features a spoken word piece from James' elderly grandfather, Ian Murray, but he admitted he doesn't know if the 85 year old has heard the record yet as he doesn't own a CD player.
Meanwhile, the 40-year-old musician revealed he loves the idea of performing the album in full with a major production, but admitted it might be too costly.
He said: "We'd love to do a full production of 'Coral Island' with my grandad doing his thing on stage.
"I'm not sure if that'd be too expensive, though.
"Grandad is delighted he's on an album, but I don't know if he's heard it yet!
"He doesn't have a CD player, and we only worked out how to get the album on to his computer for him this week."
