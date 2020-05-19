The 1975 have collaborated with Matty Healy's father on their new album.

The 'Love Me' group will release their latest record 'Notes On A Conditional Form' on Friday (22.05.20), and frontman Matty has revealed the song 'Don't Worry' was written by 'Benidorm' and 'Auf Wiedersehen, Pet' actor Tim Healy.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''My dad wrote it when I was a kid.

''There's no recording of it or anything, so I rolled him out to the studio and he played it. It's f***ing amazing, and it sounds like me, as well! That's really f***ing something, man.

''No one else in the world could write a song and put it on a 1975 record and make it feel like a 1975 record. It shows where I got that from.''

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old star - whose mother is Denise Welch - is now hoping to land some work creating music for video games, and he won't rule out stepping further into the industry.

He added: ''I'm definitely going to be working in some kind of video game capacity, whether it's making my own game or doing music for games.''

Meanwhile, the band's work with Matty's father comes after they previously teamed up with climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

She made her musical debut on the group's new album 'Notes on a Conditional Form' on the track 'The 1975' - the eponymous title given to the instrumental song which opens the band's albums - in which she read an essay over minimal orchestral backing.

Matty recently said: ''There are so many tweets and endorsements, transient statements about Greta. But I really wanted [her voice] to be documented in a formal place in pop culture.''

He also claimed she was rejected by other artists because they are only interested in being ''progressive but safe''.

He explained: ''I feel like big statements will be made by pop stars, but they'll do it when the cultural narrative has massaged a subject enough for it to be not really a statement any more.

''A narrative needs to be seen as progressive but also safe. I call it 'workshop woke.' ''