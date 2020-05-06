The 1975's Finsbury Park one-day festival has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Matty Healy and co were due to headline, what they dubbed the most environmentally-friendly show ever, at the London park on July 11, but unfortunately they had no choice but to hold off the event, which was set to see performances from the likes of Charli XCX, Clairo, Phoebe Bridgers, Pale Waves and Beabadoobee.

In a statement, the band said: ''We've been closely monitoring this unprecedented situation and it has become clear that cancelling the show was unavoidable.

''We are working closely with our ticketing partners and they will be in touch very soon to process your refund.

''Look out for an e-mail from your ticking agent and please only contact them if you have not been contacted after seven days as they are very busy at this time.

''For now, keep safe, keep healthy and look after each other.''

However, they are hoping to put on a similar event next year.

To help reduce the environmental impact and carbon footprint of the mammoth gig, the concert was to be powered by using European sustainably sourced and traceable Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) fuel, and deploy hybrid powered generators with solar arrays.

The 'Love It If We Made It' hitmakers had also arranged for 1,975 trees to be planted across the local boroughs of Islington, Hackney and Haringey to enhance community wellbeing, increase biodiversity, capture carbon and improve air quality.

And it was also set to mark the first time a show at Finsbury Park would be entirely paperless.

The 1975 also pledged to plant a tree for every ticket sold at the festival.

The cancellation comes as Matty admitted they are rethinking future shows and will likely resort to intimate gigs to help crush their carbon footprint.

He told Q magazine: ''I've f***ed off our big live show. I've just pulled it. I can't do that any more.

''I'd like to do one more of those kind of big shows at the end of isolation if we can in isolation online or something because I don't think there's going to be any shows happening, but we've all got this new world to adapt to.

''I just don't think after this, with the way the world economies are going to be and having to still put a lot of focus on the climate crisis, I just can't imagine putting all that show on a f***ing ship.

''I know my show was the most sustainable show that was happening and it was education and it was speaking to young people in a way politics wasn't, I get that, but I can't do that any more.''