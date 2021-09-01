Thandie Newton has revealed she rejected a superhero movie job because her character was killed off.
Thandie Newton turned down a superhero movie role because the part was just “someone’s mum who just dies".
The 48-year-old actress has heaped praise on 'Thor: Ragnarok' helmer Taika Waititi for making the superhero genre less "boring", but admitted she wasn't impressed to be offered such a minor role in another franchise.
She said: “I was like, ‘Meh, no.’ It was more the role, you know what I mean?”
The 'Reminiscence' star continued: “The perfect example is Taika Waititi, what he did with ‘Thor: Ragnarok'.
“I love that the actors in it really want to push it too — of course they do, it’s boring otherwise, Jesus.”
Thandie explained that she is "quite cynical" about the Marvel and DC worlds because they are money-making machines, however, she believes there is more "substance" to the more recent films.
She added to LADbible: “As a genre, they bore me, these big franchises, and I’m quite cynical about it too because it’s just about money; it’s this behemoth of money that’s just like rolling forward gathering more money, right?
“But now I feel like there is a demand from both the audience, I think people who are involved in the movies — but certainly the world — that there is better substance around these superhero things.”
It's not the first time Thandie has been handed a character that gets killed off.
The movie star was left "disappointed" when her 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' character, Val, had to meet her end, despite her death not being in the original script for the 2018 flick.
She said recently: “I felt disappointed by ‘Star Wars’ that my character was killed.
“And, actually, in the script, she wasn’t killed. It happened during filming. And it was much more just to do with the time we had to do the scenes. It’s much easier just to have me die than it is to have me fall into a vacuum of space so I can come back sometime."
Who is on your must-see list this year?
The baby on Nirvana’s Nevermind album is suing for sexual exploitation.
The unlikely pairing of the The Screamin' Ab Dabs singer Alison Moyet with "pretty boy" pop pioneer Vince Clarke may have been something of an...
Antipodean singer-songwriter Aidan Whitehall, aka AODHAN, is "stoked" following the release of his latest five track EP in July.
Fans are doing their own investigation into Bob Dylan sex abuse claims.
Left-field alternative pop didn't really get any better than 'Beautiful Freak' in 1996 and arguably it's rarely been bettered since.
London based Australian artist Nick Kingswell says that he "can't wait to share [his] new songs in a live setting with real humans" now that lockdown...
Happier Than Ever is one of the most highly anticipated album releases of the year, which puts an awful lot of pressure on a woman who’s faced more...
By trying to include an entire acclaimed novel on-screen, first-time filmmaker Biyi Bandele waters down...
Wesley Deed's life is perfect. He is a fifth generation Ivy League graduate, trained by...
Kate and Martin are having problems in their marriage. Kate miscarried recently and both of...
Tyler Perry re-works and Ntozake Shange's 1975 choreopoem/play For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide...
Here's some good news for Guy Ritchie fans. RocknRolla gives off the impression that the...
A befuddled attempt to give Vin Diesel his own franchise series - now that he's...
There is a part of The Pursuit of Happyness -- most of the last third,...
In The Pursuit of Happyness, Chris Gardner (Will Smith) is a family man struggling to...
In Crash, a simple car accident forms an unyielding foundation for the complex exploration of...
Writer-director David Twohy creates an uncommonly vivid and comprehensive science-fiction universe in "The Chronicles of...
Perhaps it's not fair to begin a movie review by comparing a remake to its...