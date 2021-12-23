Pop star Thalía has opened up about her career looks, revealing her fashion was an 'expression' of how she saw the world.
The 50-year-old singer - who is often referred to as the Queen of Latin Pop - explained that "all of her looks" are her favourite because they reflected how she saw things at the time.
She said: "of them because they are an expression and an extension of how I saw the world back in that moment. I have to say the white coat of all the teddy bears is one of my favourites. I performed one time with a skirt and bustier that was made out of CDs.
The 'Piel morena' hitmaker then went on to single out her "flower power era" as a particular favourite, before claiming that the style of the 2000s is "back right now."
She told Allure: "All my flower power era. The 2000s are back right now. I love to be out there and to take risks when I create my outfits. To pack that bra and that skirt that was emulating like a mariachi hat, I had to have a whole suitcase just for that look when I was traveling to Europe back then with that "Amor a La Mexicana" song. I was always nervous that it was going to get stuck in customs because it was a big suitcase. It's been great to be fortunate enough to bring my music, my voice, and my presence as a Mexican into different spaces."
When it comes to skincare, the star shared her daily routine, noting her favourite products that she uses "every morning."
She said: "I use a lot of Dr. Dennis Gross' products that I wash my face with in the morning. He has an all-in-one cleanser with toner that I like. After that I use a little SeaCreme and I use my sunblock. Usually, I use my SkinCeuticals Daily Brightening UV Defense. Sometimes I use a brand that I love called Biologique Recherche."
