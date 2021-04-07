Teyana Taylor is set to buy a block for her nail salon.

The 30-year-old actress opened the New York hip-hop inspired beauty parlour Junie Bee Nails - which is named after her five-year-old daughter - to "spread more opportunity" in her local area three years ago.And Teyana, who is getting back into the real estate game to benefit herself and her community, has revealed they are relocating and purchasing a place so she can go all out making the premises look fancy.

She told People: "We're in the process of relocating right now. When I reopen, I'm going to own the block, rather than rent it. When you own the space, there's so much more you can do. Look how creative the salon was. Imagine putting that type of creativity into it, then after a five-year lease you have to knock it all down? So we kind of had a little hiatus to come back stronger – the next time it's built back up, it'll be there to stay forever. I just wanted to elevate, and really start getting back into real estate and investing in myself, and the community."

Teyana previously explained how she was determined to only hire locals for the business in Harlem.

She said in 2018: "I always wanted to open up a nail salon in Harlem, mainly to spread more opportunity in my community, because there are so many young girls out here who are so talented but their work is not being seen, or they're being distracted by other things."

The 'Coming 2 America' star first announced the opening of her salon in an emotional post.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: "Hmmmm... I'm thinking of a master plan... A 90's Themed Nail salon in Harlem! The vision has finally come to life and it's ready! So come one, come all! Junie Bee Nails is granting a dope opportunity to the flyest nail techs, from around the way. No matter what shape, size, color, or gender it's all good with us! I want to continue to create great opportunities for my community and our talented youth!! Let's change the game, The vision is crazy! I'm talking everything from Dapper Dan style Uni's, to Door Knockers, Bamboo earrings, baby hairs, Airbrushed nails, 54'11's and all that other fly s***! The true essence of that 90's Flavor."So if you wanna get on board DM your work, and resume to @juniebeenails this is so exciting!! Also been a long time coming! S/o to my partner @cocamichelle we've put in so much work make this happen! Issa bout to be ah lituation THIS FEB!!! #JunieBeeNails #OPI (sic)."