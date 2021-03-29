Teyana Taylor got the "inside scoop" on Pharrell Williams' skincare routine.

The 30-year-old star signed a record deal with the studio wizard's Star Trak Entertainment imprint in 2005, and has revealed she became like a sponge absorbing all of the Humanrace Skincare founder's secrets to his ageless complexion and would even swipe some of his products.

Teyana said of the 'Happy' hitmaker: “This guy just does not age! Luckily, I was signed to him, so I got the inside scoop. I’m an observer. I try to pick up things I see rather than asking people — although if something smells good, I’m just gonna take it.”

On pinching his lotions and potions, she added to Page Six Style: “I’m like, okay, gonna take that, gonna take this, you’re definitely not getting this back — okay, what’s that you use for the lips? Okay, I like that. What’s that on the cheekbones, Pharrell?'"

Teyana continued: “It’s insane. He’s like, ‘Literally, I just wash my face and I put on lotion.'”

The actress, singer, choreographer, and filmmaker also shared how she "started living like a man" by adopting a simplistic skincare routine.

She said: “Honestly, I started living like a guy. They’ll wash their face with any old soap they see around. And they’ll put on whatever lotion. So I got to a place where I’m like, cool. I wash my face, and I literally just put coconut oil on. And my skin got more and more beautiful as I stopped overthinking it.”

Meanwhile, the 'Coming 2 America' star revealed that dancing is her main form of fitness.

She told the publication: “Dancing is very underrated in the fitness world. “The same way you’ll be sore after a gym workout is the same way we’ll go on tour, go on stage, perform and be done the next day. Like, body [is] sore, but everything is so tight and so strong.”