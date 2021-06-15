Teyana Taylor is the new face of Studs.

The 30-year-old actress-and-singer has teamed up with the jewellery brand on their latest campaign for their Say It With Studs collection, which includes 20 mix-and-match ear accessories with various words to express the mood of the wearer.

Teyana said: "I'm thrilled to model in Studs' new Say It With Studs campaign. The brand and collection stand for bold self-expression, and with these new word earrings, I can let my ear do the talking for me.

"I chose "Big Drip", "NYC Vibe Baby" "F*** Y'all" and "Big Mood" as my earscapes because that's my vibe. I love that you can mix and match these studs to create phrases that fit whatever mood you're in."

Meanwhile, the star recently became the first black woman to be named Maxim magazine's Sexiest Woman Alive.

The 'We Got Love' singer took to Instagram to express her delight at topping the publication's annual Hot 100 list by "literally living in the skin I'm in".

Teyana captioned an Instagram post of her Maxim cover: "Somebody pinch me!!! Maxim Hot 100 to be named the 'Sexiest Woman alive' by literally living in the skin I'm in.

"WOW ... Stepping back in front of the lens has been a journey of self-reflection and self-confidence. Living up to the name and title of this shoot wholeheartedly made me nervous (sic)."

The mother-of-two also recalled the "dope" experience of posing for the magazine as the same day she had taken her five-year-old daughter Iman Jr 'Junie' to school before posing for the camera.

Teyana – who also shares nine-month-old daughter Rue with her husband, NBA player Iman Shumpert – continued: "This particular day was dope because it made me see another side of myself. I had just dropped JUNIE off at school before heading straight to the shoot; sweatpants a beanie and an army jacket. My hair wasn't done for a 'shoot' because I planned on throwing on a wig & I didn't have on any make up.

"I was so like SO LET ME UNDERSTAND THIS ... I WILL BE THE SEXIEST Woman Alive IN SWEATS AND A SKULLY? (sic)"

The 'Coming 2 America' star concluded: "Embrace and love yourselves for who & what you are because only the purest heart shines through. Thank you @maxximag I am truly honoured to have graced the cover. Thank you @gilles_bensimon for being so much fun (sic)."