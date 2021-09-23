Teyana Taylor has announced her farewell tour.

The 30-year-old singer-and-actress announced in December that she is retiring from music due to feeling "overlooked" as an artist.

And the 'Coming 2 America' star - who released her debut single, 'Google Me', in 2008 - is set to embark on one last jaunt across North America on 'The Last Rose Petal Farewell Tour' this November.

She said on Instagram: “How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.

“However, for every goodbye, God makes the next hello closer. Come out and watch me leave it all out on the stage… One last time… Just for you & as my last rose petal falls, I say farewell.”

The run kicks off on November 7 in San Francisco and concludes on November 30 in Atlanta.

Teyana, who released her third and final studio effort, 'The Album', to acclaim in June 2020, announced her retirement in a lengthy post, which read: "Wow, who did that? Y’all did that! Thank you I ain’t gone front in times of feeling super under appreciated as a artist, receiving little to no real push from the ‘machine’, constantly getting the shorter end of the stick, being overlooked, I mean the list on and on lol.. I’m retiring this chapter of my story with the comfort that i can depart with peace of mind seeing that all the hard work & passion put in was indeed loved & supported somewhere in the world! To all my supporters from day 1 & all my new ones I love you and I thank you for everything & don’t worry y’all know all hustlers have the understanding that when one door closes another will open…either that or I’m pickin da locks petunia!!! So wassup. (sic)"

The 'Rose in Harlem' singer also revealed to fans on Instagram Live that she asked Def Jam to drop her from their roster for the sake of her "mental health", as she hinted at the issues she had with the record label.

Teyana - who has two young children - said: "I asked Def Jam to drop me on almost 10 different occasions. Straight to the face. Up in the building. At this point, I can’t let this kill me. Granted, to my fans, I think that, you know — and I can see how my message can come across but at the same time, I feel like it’s a tiny bit selfish to say, 'What about your fans? Do it for your fans.' Baby, I gotta do it for my mental health. I have to do it for my emotional health. I have to do it for my kids so I can stay alive for my kids."

Teyana Taylor's 'The Last Rose Petal Farewell Tour' dates:

Novemeber 5 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Novemeber 8 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo

Novemeber 11 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Elllum

Novemeber 12 – Houston, TX – RISE Rooftop

Novemeber 15 – Chicago, IL – The Riviera Theatre

Novemeber 16 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Novemeber 18 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Novemeber 21 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

Novemeber 23 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Novemeber 24 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Novemeber 27 – Mashantucket, CT – Femme It Forward

Novemeber 30 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle