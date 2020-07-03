Teyana Taylor has praised Erykah Badu as ''so supportive'' during her pregnancy.

The 'Wake Up Love' singer - who already has four-year-old daughter Iman, aka Junie, with husband Iman Shumpert - is expecting her second child and has asked the 'Lowkey' collaborator to help deliver her baby.

Teyana has had a difficult pregnancy and so she's thankful to have the 'Sweet Baby' singer there for her every step of the way.

The 29-year-old star - whose first child was three weeks early and was delivered in her bathroom at home - said on requesting Erykah to be her midwife: ''I think it was dope to let everybody know what the plan was because her energy is just everything.

''Because I'm so heavy on meditation, she's been so supportive ... So it's just like, it's amazing.''

The 'Gonna Love Me' singer has confessed she is ''nervous'' about her second birthing experience because she was in complete ''shock'' when Junie arrived ''unexpected''.

She admitted: ''I'm nervous, you know, like, Junie was unexpected, so it's like, with the new baby, like, sometimes I feel like the birth of Junie didn't hurt because I was [so] in shock.

''So now being prepared for it, I'm back to square one. Like, 'Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God. A whole baby's about to come out of my vagina.' The thing that's going through my head is like, 'Oh, this is about to happen!'''

And Teyana doesn't expect her second child to arrive into the world as ''quick or seamless'', as she's been more poorly during this pregnancy.

She added to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I'm learning now, every pregnancy is different.

''I've been sick in ways that I've never experienced with Junie, with the new baby. So I can't assume that, you know, the next birth is gonna probably be as seamless, or as quick... I ain't gonna front, I'm thinking in my head, there's so much stuff running through my head, I don't know what to do with myself.''

Erykah became a doula in 2011 and insisted it was ''by default''.

Speaking in 2015, she said: ''I don't plan how many people I work with. I don't charge anything. It's for my own learning, and I just enjoy being the welcoming committee. I became a doula by default.

''I started studying to be a doula and got my certification in 2011 and now I'm in training to become a midwife. I'm almost there and before I know it I'll be able to open my own practice, if that's what I desire.''