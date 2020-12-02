Texas have teamed up with Wu-Tang Clan for new single 'Hi'.

The two groups previously collaborated on a version of Texas's hit 'Say What You Want' at the 1998 BRIT Awards, and archive footage from that performance features in the video for the new track, before segueing into a new video starring 'Smal Axe' actor Kadeem Ramsay, which has been directed by Fenn O'Meally.

The track came about after Texas's Sharleen Spiteri met with Wu-Tang's RZA in Glasgow last year during the filming of a documentary and he subsequently recorded vocals on the track, and Ghostface Killah also agreed to feature on the song.

Sharleen has reflected on their previous collaboration and admitted she was "high" when she left the recording studio.

She told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "If you’ve sat in the studio with the whole of the Wu-Tang Clan, if you’re not high by the time you come out of the room you’re not breathing the same air.”

The 53-year-old singer admitted she's very nervous about releasing the single ahead of the group's 10th album next year.

She said: "Releasing records again feels really strange. It’s really, really nerve-wracking.

“You’d think it would get easier, it actually gets harder. I guess as you get older you know how much is at stake.

“But anything that we’ve ever done, any collaborations, it’s always been very natural. It’s never been chased.”

While the group are hoping to tour next year, Sharleen has to be careful on stage after injuring her back two years ago.

She said: "I’m still having problems with my back. As soon as they’re able to, I’m probably going to have to go back into hospital to have more injections into my spine and my shoulder. The running around and jumping on stage, that’s caused the biggest damage and wear and tear on my spine.

“So not jumping for the year has been good. I don’t know if it’s good for my a**e but it’s been good for my back.”