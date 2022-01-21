Tessa Thompson has been named new Armani Beauty model.
Tessa Thompson is fronting the new Armani Beauty campaign.
The ‘Passing’ star has praised the band's rich "variety of shades" as she explained why she was keen on the collaboration as she was unveiled as the face of their Luminous Silk Foundation (£43/$64) and Lip Power (£32.50/$38) in a series of photos shot by Mikael Jansson.
The 38-year-old actress - who got her love of makeup from watching her grandmothers - told WWD: “Then I really started working with different artists and Armani was a consistent brand that people would use – I think mainly because of the variety of shades they have."
The ‘Dear White People’ star wore the foundation when she graced her first red carpet.
Tessa said: “That was really special to me, because it was so basic — no pun intended.”
“There are so many products that I have used in my life, and so now being the new face of Armani, it feels really surreal to me.
“I really like the idea that makeup can bring out what’s inside of you – it’s not something you use to cover up who you are, but really to feel like you are the best version of yourself."
She noted that she is "instinctive" when it comes to makeup.
She added: “I’m really instinctive about the feel of makeup... [Colour cosmetics] should be an extension of yourself, but also a place where you can expand and have fun.”.”
Creator Giorgio Armani said Tessa impressed with her "radiant energy" and "vibrant calmness".
The 87-year-old fashion designer explained: “My idea of beauty applies to every woman because it enhances their individuality and uniqueness. Tessa Thompson impresses me with the radiant energy she exudes, the vibrant calmness of her way of life. I am delighted to be able to work with her and show a new side in the feminine kaleidoscope of Armani beauty. ”
