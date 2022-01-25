Tessa Thompson has suggested that there will be more emphasis on love stories in the upcoming blockbuster 'Thor: Love and Thunder'.
Tessa Thompson has suggested that the romance in 'Thor: Love and Thunder' will be different from past Marvel movies.
The 38-year-old actress is set to play Valkyrie – the Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) first LGBTQ character – in the upcoming movie and explained the importance of including the superhero's sexuality in the new project.
Tessa told TheWrap: "It's totally exciting. We talk so much about representation and obviously, in terms of the LGBTQIA community, there's still so much work to be done. But if you look at the comics in the canon, there are so many queer characters!"
The 'Creed' actress continued: "It's hard because Taika (Waititi) and I would've even liked to go further, but in the context of the movies, there's only so much we can do.
"Unfortunately, there's not a lot of time invested in love stories in Marvel movies in general. I think that will be a little different on the new 'Thor', which is exciting. And getting to play a character that historically is not written for somebody that looks like me, all of that felt exciting."
The movie's director Taika Waititi previously stressed that romance is at the heart of the new blockbuster, which will also star Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman.
The 46-year-old star said: "I think it's going to be really good. We've been writing the script off and on for a year and I'm just, actually this week, doing another pass on it.
"It is so insane and it's also very romantic. I'm into romances now. I want to make romance. I want to make something that I've never done or cared for. I would like to attack something like that."
