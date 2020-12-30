Tessa Thompson has confirmed Michael B. Jordan is to direct 'Creed III'.
Michael B. Jordan is to direct 'Creed III'.
That's according to his co-star Tessa Thompson, who joked she is going to tell him to "dial down the sexiness" when he is directing her on set, in reference to the 33-year-old actor being named PEOPLE Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive in 2020.
She said: "He is directing the next 'Creed'."
Referring to Jordan's new title, she said: "It’s going to be ammo, I think, for me when he is engaging with me as a director.
"I’m just going to tell him to dial down the sexiness."
Thompson admitted she "cannot wait" to joke with Jordan about the accolade when they are making the movie.
Speaking to MTV News, she quipped: "I’m going to pretend it hasn’t happened. They’re going to make another ‘Creed’ very soon, and I don’t need the Sexiest Man Alive to be … I don’t need it. I don’t need any of it. It’s too much for me to shoulder, it’s too much for me to handle.
"I’m so happy for him. And I will give him a lot of crap about it in person. I cannot wait."
Thompson's confirmation comes after it was revealed in October that Jordan was being considered as a potential director for the 'Rocky' spin-off series, in which he also plays the titular boxer Adonis 'Donnie' Creed.
The Hollywood star was previously offered the opportunity by 'Rocky' and 'Creed' producer Irwin Winkler.
The 89-year-old director and producer said: "I promised Michael B. Jordan that he'd get the chance to direct 'Creed III'. Last year in a conversation with our 'Creed' star, I offered him the opportunity to not only star in, but also to direct 'Creed III'."
When a Christmas tradition becomes a political protest.
Taylor Momsen radiates some seriously ethereal beauty in the video for The Pretty Reckless' latest single '25'.
The 2020 pop masterpieces that we've had on repeat.
From Fiona Apple to Laura Marling, women have come out on top this year.
'A Very She & Him Christmas' was released on October 24th, 2011.
As we reach the death throws of the protracted Brexit negotiations between The United Kingdom and Europe we thought we'd compile our own little...
The singer came under fire for her 10-day detox.
When a biologist’s husband disappears his wife must undertake a dangerous mission into the unknown...
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
The most riotously enjoyable Marvel movie yet, this action epic benefits hugely from the decision...
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
Terry Monroe and Bob Bolaño are cops who seek their own form of justice. If...
While this film is basically Rocky VII, it's also much more than that, and perhaps...
The world of professional boxing is one that often doesn't end well even though Rocky...
Adonis Johnson Creed is the son of legendary boxer Apollo Creed, who died fighting in...
At the highly regarded college of Winchester University, racial tension is at an all time...