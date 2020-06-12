Tess Daly is ''struggling'' with the ''unpredictability'' of the lockdown period.

The 'Strictly Come Dancing' host admits she has been finding it difficult due to the coronavirus pandemic as she is ''disconnected from her usual routine''.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: ''Just checking in saying hi & wondering how it's already Friday? Is it just me or does time seem to fly by even MORE quickly when you've got so much more of it on your hands?! Still struggling a bit with the disconnection from my usual routines and the unpredictability of everything at the moment; but have also been focusing on using the time productively and positively (yoga, writing, cleansing the home, cleansing my mind with meditation, tutoring, den making, occasional kitchen dancing...) and keeping the faith that brighter days are hopefully just around the corner ... I feel like we have worked SO hard together to get through this. Really hope you're all taking good care of yourselves, sending all the love & positivity I have your way #fridayfeeling #strongertogether #goodvibesonly (sic)''

Tess has also been working on her fitness in lockdown, and sharing the results with her 500,0000 Instagram followers.

She added: ''Really wanted to motivate myself this morning so got up early ahead of the kids home schooling/lunches etc to do a zoom workout in the gym (shed) ... I wont pretend it was easy but definitely felt lifted after; getting those endorphins going helps me feel more positive & capable of tackling the day ahead. Self care and compassion for ourselves (and of course for others) feels more important than ever right now ... I hope you have a good day & sending love as ever (sic)''