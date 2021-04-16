Terry Crews has shared the secrets behind his flawless and ageless complexion and how he keeps breakouts at bay.
Terry Crews says he looks better than he did when he was 25 because of his skincare routine.
The actor-and-bodybuilder - who turns 53 in July - has explained that his ageless complexion is down to slathering himself in a $10 body oil and looking after his skin after wearing make-up for TV to prevent breakouts.
He also uses the Alba Botanica Hawaiian Body Oil on the rest of his body, to prevent stretch marks from lifting hefty weights.
Terry said of his routine: “I use a lot of Kiehl’s products to exfoliate.
“I’m on TV, so I have to! I also use the Clarisonic. Whether I’m wearing make-up for ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ or ‘America’s Got Talent,’ I need to have my face totally cleaned [afterward] because a lot of guys just leave that stuff on, and you break out like crazy. I make sure I really scrub.”
He continued: “You know when you’re lifting weights and stuff like that, your muscles are growing and your skin is pulling.
“People always say, ‘Terry Crews is oiled up.’ That body oil, it keeps your skin really, really nice. I’ll be 53 this year, but I look better than I did when I was 25 and I’m very, very thankful.”
Elsewhere, the former footballer revealed he and his wife, Rebecca King, do fasting 16 hours per day, and unlike many, he has lost weight in quarantine.
He told Page Six Style: "I do intermittent fasting and [my wife] Rebecca does it too.
“I eat emotionally, and when times get rough I feel like, oh man, that donut looks so good…
“So I have an eight-hour period to eat, and the rest is 16 hours of fasting.
“I actually ended up losing weight over the pandemic instead of gaining.”
Why has pop-punk made a 2020s resurgence?
One of the most diverse line-ups we've seen for a major awards show in a while.
Having formed in 1999, Kings Of Leon went on to release their debut album, Youth & Young Manhood in 2003, but it was in April 2007 when they released...
Will you be logging on for virtual Glastonbury this May?
Her new lingerie photos have divided opinion across the internet.
Ahead of the release of their tenth studio album 'Let The Bad Times Roll', The Offspring unveil an extremely trippy (if appropriate) video for the...
Essentially this year's Moneyball, but set in American football rather than baseball, this fast-paced drama...
When reclusive former football coach, Teddy Raymond (Tom Berenger) releases a self-help book entitled 'Reach...
Striking a tone somewhere between the po-faced original and the silly Part 2, this rampaging...
The cast of 'The Expendables 3' discuss the upcoming action film in a short featurette....
Even with its inane script and limp direction, this film is watchable simply because Drew...
Barney Ross is the fearless leader of elite New Orleans mercenary team The Expendables who...
Sonny Weaver, Jr. is the general manager of National Football League team the Cleveland Browns...
A formidable group of New Orleans mercenaries led by the no-nonsense Barney Ross are starting...
Jim and Lauren are single parents who, after possibly the worst blind date both of...
Feeling underappreciated and frequently undermined, many single mothers have to go through a lot to...
With new writers and directors, this frenetic sequel indulges in silliness with less substance than...
Flint Lockwood is a genius inventor who previously caused chaos in his hometown when he...
Although there's been no attempt to tone down the first film's bloodthirsty hyperviolence or dim-witted...
Mr Church reunites the Expendables: Barney Ross; Lee Christmas; Yin Yang; Gunnar Jensen; Toll Road...