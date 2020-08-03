Terry Crews has offered a ''third public apology'' to Gabrielle Union and pledged to continue saying sorry to her.

The 52-year-old star has reached out again to the actress after she criticised him last week for failing to support her after she made allegations of discrimination on the 'America's Got Talent' set following her short-lived stint as a judge on the programme.

Terry tweeted: ''This will be my 3rd public apology to Gabrielle Union. If a 4th is needed, I will continue to apologize and push for reconciliation between the world, and more importantly, the culture I grew up in. I'm sorry, @itsgabrielleu #reconciliation (sic)''

The 'LA's Finest' star slammed the 'AGT' host for failing to speak up to support her and suggested he'd stayed quiet because he feared being sacked.

She said last week: ''People hit me all day long and are like, what's happening? And the only thing I know for sure is that Terry Crews gets three checks from NBC.

''So, I don't know if being worried about job stability - which listen, we all know that if you speak up about racism and white supremacy, you absolutely can be shown the door.

''Based on his recent actions, do you really think Terry Crews was an ally, was helpful, was a sounding board?

''I think Terry Crews is showing us who he is and what he does during times of adversity and it's not solidarity.''

Gabrielle also pointed out that she had offered her support to Terry when he spoke about allegedly being sexually assaulted in 2017 but was disappointed she didn't get the same backing when she made her claims against the show and NBC.

She added: ''Not to say if I offer you solidarity I expect you to be the getaway driver during a bank robbery -- that's what he made it sound like in one of those series of tweets.

''If you saw something, say something.

''If you didn't have my experience... you also have an option to say, 'I believe Gab, I just had a different experience.' End of story.

''You don't have to do a press tour where your sole objective is to discredit and malign me. You know, I've been in Hollywood a very long time. There's very little that surprises me, but that was very disappointing for sure.''

Gabrielle had slammed the ''racist and misogynistic conduct'' she allegedly witnessed on set, prompting Terry to insist her accounts had ''never'' been his experience and praising the programme for being the ''most diverse place'' he'd ever worked.

But in June, the comic admitted he was the ''wrong guy to ask'' about the show because he ''loves'' it so much and he should have recognised his own ''male privilege''.

He said: ''I had to understand that I'm looking at this thing from a lens of male privilege.

''Where men and women are treated differently on sets.

''When you're wrong, you've got to just say, 'Hey, I apologise, I'm sorry. Let me get back in here, and let's do this right.' ''

Terry previously praised 'AGT' for its diversity.

He said: ''It was the most diverse place I have ever been in my 20 years of entertainment.

''The top 10 acts were Asian, women, older, younger, Black, white -- it was everything in the gamut.''

Gabrielle has filed a complaint about ''toxic'' behavior on set during her time as a judge on the show, which she quit after just one season because of the alleged racial bias and discrimination she faced.