Terry Crews has apologised for not supporting Gabrielle Union when she left 'America's Got Talent'.

The 47-year-old actress left the show's judging panel last year and subsequently slammed the ''racist and misogynistic conduct'' she allegedly witnessed on set, prompting the host to insist her accounts had ''never'' been his experience and praising the programme for being the ''most diverse place'' he'd ever worked.

But now, Terry has admitted he was the ''wrong guy to ask'' about the show because he ''loves'' it so much and he should have recognised his own ''male privilege''.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I had to understand that I'm looking at this thing from a lens of male privilege.

''Where men and women are treated differently on sets.

''When you're wrong, you've got to just say, 'Hey, I apologise, I'm sorry. Let me get back in here, and let's do this right.' ''

Terry, 51, previously praised 'AGT' for its diversity.

He said: ''It was the most diverse place I have ever been in my 20 years of entertainment.

''The top 10 acts were Asian, women, older, younger, Black, white -- it was everything in the gamut.''

Gabrielle has filed a complaint about ''toxic'' behavior on set during her time as a judge on the show, which she quit after just one season because of the alleged racial bias and discrimination she faced.

And the 'Being Mary Jane' star recently said she wants to see more people held accountable for their actions, with ''real consequences'' facing those who don't promote diversity and representation.

She said: ''We have been so committed as an industry - and every industry's facing the same thing - with going along to get along. Trying to figure out how you work around the bad apples, as opposed to addressing and making those bad apples accountable and there being real consequences.

''In front of and behind the camera, there has to be an increase in representation across the board, from the top to the bottom. Who gets to make the decisions of which projects to green light? Who is a part of those development processes? Who gets to determine budgets? Who gets to determine who gets opportunities and why?''