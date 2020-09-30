Terri Irwin thinks her daughter Bindi will be an ''amazing mother''.

The 22-year-old conservationist - whose father is late 'Crocodile Hunter' star Steve Irwin - is expecting her first child with husband Chandler Powell, and her own mum thinks she'll settle into motherhood.

She wrote on Twitter: ''I know @BindiIrwin will be an amazing mother, because she is the most wonderful daughter in the world.

''She always gives me the best advice. Most recently, she said to me, 'Be sure to revel in your achievements, and not just worry about your next challenge.' ''

The 'Dancing With the Stars' champion and her man - who she married in March - announced last month they are expecting their first child together, and the pregnant reality star recently revealed she is expecting a daughter.

Bindi shared a photo of herself and Chandler with a sonogram photo and a giant tortoise surrounded by flowers and wrote on Instagram: ''Baby girl, you are our world. [heart emoji]

''Our beautiful daughter is now about the same size as a hatchling Aldabra tortoise and is as healthy as can be. We can't wait for her arrival next year. (sic)''

The pair announced their pregnancy news five months after they got married at her family's Australia Zoo in March.

Bindi posted a photo of her and Chandler, 23, holding up a baby sized version of their Australia Zoo outfits.

She wrote: ''Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021. Chandler and I are proud to announce that we're expecting! It's an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you.

''Though I'm still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter. We couldn't wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives.

''Your support means the world to us. Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light.''