Teresa Giudice is set to launch her own yoga clothing line.'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' star - who first started doing yoga in 2016, before training as an instructor and transitioning into a bodybuilding competitor - has partnered with Electric Yoga on The Love Collection.She told Page Six Style: “I’m all about comfort. My workout line is really comfortable, really soft. You want to feel good in it because I feel like when you look good, you feel good.”The 48-year-old star's upcoming spring/summer 2021 collection was inspired by her desire to create the “perfect" sports bra, after years of struggling to find the right fit.She said: “You know how all the sports bras are really short underneath your boobs? I went a little longer with mine because sometimes if you want to stay in your workout outfit all day — if you’re running around — you can’t run around with a sports bra. “I always was looking for that perfect sports bra top — like I didn’t want the short one, I didn’t want the real long one, I wanted the perfect length.”Teresa got her daughters, Gia, 20, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11 - whom she has with ex-husband Joe Giudice - to give her their honest opinion of the pieces before they went into production.She added: “I flew out to California and I met with the owner and the designers and I sat with them and created the whole line. They sent me the deck sheet after I went to go design it, and [my daughters] weighed on it, like they told me what they liked, what they didn’t like and I made changes based on what they told me. They’re going to be wearing it, so I wanted to hear what they had to say.”
