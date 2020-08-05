Tegan and Sara reveal their awkward school photos from their childhood in the video for their song 'I Know I'm Not the Only One' - plus, glow-ups from a number of guest stars. It's a rather appropriate tune from their ninth album 'Hey, I'm Just Like You' which they released in 2019.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Would a permanent hiatus be the best choice for the much-loved boyband?
'These Streets' was released on this day (July 17th) in 2006.
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Just a fraction of the black women who have paved the way for pop artists.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.