Artist:
Song title: I Know I'm Not the Only One
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

Tegan and Sara reveal their awkward school photos from their childhood in the video for their song 'I Know I'm Not the Only One' - plus, glow-ups from a number of guest stars. It's a rather appropriate tune from their ninth album 'Hey, I'm Just Like You' which they released in 2019.

