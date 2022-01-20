Ted Nugent has praised "dirtbag" Bruce Springsteen for surrounding himself with "the best musicians".

The outspoken and politically conservative star - who noted he and The Boss are very different people "ideologically" - did have some kind words for the 'Born in the USA' rocker.

He told 'That Jamieson Show': "You couldn't get further apart ideologically, politically or truth, logic and common sense-wise than me and Bruce Springsteen, but here I'll show a little love for Bruce.

"I've been able to perform on the 'Conan' show with [Bruce's] E Street Band, which is one of the greatest joys of my life. I've always been surrounded by the best musicians, and that's the perfect example.

"We played 'Jenny Take A Ride' by Mitch Ryder, and Max [Weinberg] and the guys performed it with unbelievable accuracy and perfection and soulfulness. So I give him that salute for having that quality of virtuosos that deliver his music."

He still branded Bruce a "dirtbag", but insisted he wouldn't want to "punch" the 'Dancing In the Dark' musician, despite their differences.

He added: "If nothing else, if I met Bruce, I wouldn't punch him. I always have Mike Tyson with me, and I give him a hundred bucks to punch a**holes.

"And I wouldn't have Mike punch him. I would say, 'Mike, take a minute off. Go find some other a**hole to punch.' "

And he even thanked Bruce for his "powerful music", although he doesn't agree with the content.

He said: "I'm gonna say 'thank you' to Bruce Springsteen because we share the reverence and the admiration for musical integrity, enthusiasm. And you have to admit Bruce's career is based on his musical heart and soul.

"The delivery and content of his lyrics I don't abide by most of the time, but I would thank him for his enriching lives with powerful music."