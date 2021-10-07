Tears For Fears have announced their first new album in 17 years.

The 'The Hurting' hitmakers - Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith - have released the cinematic title track, 'The Tipping Point', from their follow-up to 2004's 'Everybody Loves A Happy Ending', which will arrive on February 25, 2022.

The song was penned about the loss of a loved one.

Roland, 60, said: “Before everything went so right with this album, everything first had to go wrong, it took years, but something happens when we put our heads together.

"We’ve got this balance, this push-me-pull-you thing – and it works really well.”

Curt, also 60, added: “If that balance doesn’t work on a Tears For Fears album, the whole thing just doesn’t work.

"To put it in simple terms, a Tears For Fears record and what people perceive to be the sound of Tears For Fears – is the stuff we can both agree on.”

The pair once again teamed up with regular collaborator Charlton Pettus on the track, which is accompanied by a dramatic music video directed by Matt Mahurin.

Curt has insisted he and his bandmate's brotherly bond is unbreakable.

The multi-instrumentalist added: “When you’ve known each other as long as we have, and have worked together as long as we have, there’s a bond there that becomes familial. So, it’s different from a friendship.

"And it’s different from a marriage. It’s literally like that’s your brother. It’s the kind of bond that you can’t really break. It can fall apart at times. You separate for periods, which I also think is healthy, really. But in the end, we always seem to find each other again."

Tears For Fears were recently honoured with the Ivor Novello Award for Outstanding Song Collection.

'The Tipping Point' is available to pre-order now.

The track-listing for 'The Tipping Point' is:

1. 'No Small Thing'

2. 'The Tipping Point'

3. 'Long, Long, Long Time'

4. 'Break The Man'

5. 'My Demons'

6. 'Rivers Of Mercy'

7. 'Please Be Happy'

8. 'Master Plan'

9. 'End Of Night'

10. 'Stay'