Artist:
Song title: Willow
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

Looks like Taylor Swift fans aren't having such a bad year after all, with their pop hero deciding to drop yet another surprise album. 'Willow' is the first video from Swift's latest release 'Evermore' which was announced this week.

Less than five months after the release of her eighth studio album 'Folklore', Taylor Swift unveils the similarly themed 'Evermore'. As the self-directed video for 'Willow' suggests, it's cosy, kind of magical, and the most hygge release we've seen and heard all year.

"To put it plainly, we just couldn't stop writing songs", she said in a statement. "To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the Folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in and my collaborators and I are proud to announce that my 9th studio album and 'Folklore''s sister record is here. It's called 'Evermore'."

'Evermore' was released to coincide with Taylor's 31st birthday on December 13th. It was written and produced with the help of The National's Aaron and Bryce Dessner, Jack Antonoff and BJ Burton among others, as well as featuring collaborations with Haim, Bon Iver and The National themselves.

'Evermore' is out now. 

