Taylor Swift digs deep into her vast vault to unearth 'I Bet You Think About Me' for the extended edition of her hit album - 'Red'. 'Taylor's Version' of the 2012 record comes in at a whopping 30 songs long, eight more than even the 'Deluxe Edition' of the original, and contains a lot of added extras.
It's barely a week since Taylor released her re-recorded version of her fan favourite and already she's performed an epic reworking of her pointed break-up song 'All Too Well' on Saturday Night Live, and now she's dropped a video for 'I Bet You Think About Me'. Her latest release is yet another song that has fans and critics speculating as to whether it too, like 'All Too Well', is a reference to her short-lived relationship with Donnie Darko actor Jake Gyllenhaal. Swift and Gyllenhaal dated for a mere three months in 2010 but the brief encounter clearly affected Swift and gave her plenty to write about. SNL show host Colin Jost was right when he said, 'I think the lesson we all learned this week is never break up with Taylor Swift."
The video for 'I Bet You Think About Me' was directed by one of Taylor Swift's besties, Blake Lively, and stars Hollywood actor Miles Teller ('Whiplash'/'War Dogs'). Swift and Lively, as well as Lively's hubby Ryan Reynolds and 'Queens Gambit' lead Anya Taylor-Joy, all rocked up together at New York's L'Avenue for a prestigious after show party following Taylor's groundbreaking live performance on SNL.
Talking about 'I Bet You Think About Me', Swift said, "This is a song I wrote with Lori McKenna, who's one of my favorite singer-songwriters ever. I'd always wanted to work with her. I wrote this with her at her house when I was playing Foxboro on the 'Speak Now' Tour. We wanted this song to be like a comedic, tongue-in-cheek, funny, not caring what anyone thinks about you sort of break-up song because there are a lot of different types of heartbreak songs on 'Red', some of them are very sincere, some of them very stoic and heartbreaking and sad, we wanted this to be the moment where you're like, ‘I don't care about anything.’ We wanted to kind of make people laugh with it, and we wanted it to be sort of a drinking song. I think that that's what it ended up being." We'll probably never know what Jake thinks that's for sure!
