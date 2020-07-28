Artist:
Song title: Cardigan
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriately fairytale-esque video for her lead single 'Cardigan'. Frankly, we can't get enough of piano-Taylor and her new cottagecore aesthetic.

