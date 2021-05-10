Taylor Swift is to receive the BRIT Awards Global Icon award.

The 31-year-old singer will become the first woman to be presented with the gong at the ceremony on Tuesday night (11.05.21) at London's The O2 arena, and the 'cardigan' hitmaker has been recognised for "her immense impact on music across the world and incredible repertoire and achievements to date".

A Brits statement read: "Taylor’s career is unparalleled and her music and influence has resonated with millions of people all over the world.

"She’s used her platform to highlight many issues globally and recently has been applauded for her work promoting acceptance of the LGBTQ community."

According to the Official Charts Company, Taylor is the UK's biggest selling artist of the year to date in 2021.

The 'Fearless' singer - who has won 11 Grammy Awards and has sold more than 114 million albums - is also up for the International Female Solo Artist accolade at the spectacle.

But she will face stiff competition from Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Cardi B, and Miley Cyrus.

What's more, Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks, Joel Corry and Young T & Bugsey are all up for a hat-trick of awards at this year's ceremony.

Dua has been shortlisted in the Female Solo Artist category and she is also up for British Single with Mastercard for her hit 'Physical' and the Mastercard Album accolade for her second LP 'Future Nostalgia'.

Arlo, 20, is up for the Breakthrough Artist prize and she will battle the 'New Rules' hitmaker for the Female Solo Artist gong and the Mastercard Album award as her debut record 'Collapsed in Sunbeams' has been nominated.

Joel - who previously featured on reality TV show 'Geordie Shore' - is up for Male Solo Artist, British Single for 'Head & Heart', his collaboration with MNEK, and Breakthrough Artist.

Young T & Bugsey are nominated for British Single and Breakthrough Artist, and they will face The 1975, Little Mix, Bicep and Biffy Clyro in the British Group category.

The BRIT Awards 2021 with Mastercard will take place live at The O2 arena on 11 May with comedian Jack Whitehall presenting for fourth year in a row.