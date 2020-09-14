Taylor Swift will perform her song 'betty' for the first time ever live when she plays at the Academy of Country Music Awards (ACMs) for the first time in seven years on Wednesday (16.09.20).
Taylor Swift is to play at the Academy of Country Music Awards (ACMs) for the first time in seven years.
The 30-year-old singer will perform her song 'betty' - from her new album 'folklore' - at the music event at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville on Wednesday (16.09.20), which will mark the first time she has ever played the tune live.
Taylor wrote on Twitter: ''Bout to show up at your party @ACMawards (sic)''
A tweet on the official ACM Awards Twitter read: ''@taylorswift13 is returning to the #ACMawards stage with the world premiere performance of ''betty'' from her new album Folklore. Don't miss it, this Wednesday at 8/7c on @CBS! (sic)''
The performance also will mark the first time Taylor - who is a nine-time ACM Award winner - has played at the spectacle since she sang the titular song from her 2012 album 'Red' at the 2013 ceremony.
Other performers include Carrie Underwood, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Trisha Yearwood and Luke Bryan.
The ACM Awards was initially due to take place in Las Vegas in April, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Now, the spectacle will air from three Nashville venues, Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium, and The Bluebird Cafe.
Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, and Tim Mcgraw are among the stars who will perform at The Bluebird Cafe, and Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, and Kelsea Ballerini, as well as others, will play at the Ryman Auditorium.
Keith Urban will present the ceremony.
