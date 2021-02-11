Taylor Swift has a "surprise announcement" to make on 'Good Morning America' later today (11.02.21).
The 'Shake It Off' hitmaker will appear on the ABC news channel, which airs from 7am EST (12pm GMT), to share some news with her fans.
A tweet on the 'GMA' Twitter page reads: "TOMORROW ON @GMA: @taylorswift13 has a new surprise announcement to make -- and she’s making it tomorrow exclusively on GMA! Make sure to tune in to hear the news! (sic)"
The post featured a clip of a short instrumental but didn't give any other clues away.
As it's Valentine's Day this weekend (14.02.21), Swifties have speculated that Taylor's re-recording of 'Love Story' could be on the way.
The Grammy-winner has been re-recording a number of her albums after Scooter Braun purchased her former label Big Machine records from Scott Borchetta, and acquired Taylor's entire back catalogue of master recordings, before selling the rights for over $300 million, and her contract allowed her to re-record new music from November 2020.
The 31-year-old pop superstar - who released the sister records 'folklore' and 'evermore' last year - has already teased a preview of a new recording of 'Love Story', as it appeared in an ad for dating site Match.com starring her pal, Ryan Reynolds.
Taylor tweeted at the time: "Okay so while my new re-records are NOT done, my friend @VancityReynolds asked me if he could use a snippet of one for a LOLsome commercial he wrote so...here’s a sneak peak of 'Love Story'! (sic)"
