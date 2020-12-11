Taylor Swift has released the first music video from her surprise new album 'Evermore'.

The 30-year-old singer announced the sister LP to 'Folklore' on Thursday (10.12.20) morning and released the record just 16 hours later, and shortly afterwards, she shared the promotional film for new single 'Willow', a track which follows-up the events laid out in 'Cardigan'.

In the video, Taylor sits at her piano before being tempted inside the instrument with a glowing thread, stepping out of a willow tree and into a fantasy world, where she initially chases the promise of her true love - who is played by her 'Red' tour dancer Taeok Lee - before breaking out of a glass cage and onto her golden path again.

At the end of the clip, the blonde beauty climbs back out of her piano, where she is greeted by her true love and they leave a cottage hand-in-hand together.

In the chorus, she sings: "The more that you say, the less I know/ Wherever you stray, I follow/ I'm begging for you to take my hand/ Wreck my plans, that's my man."

Before the release of the video, Taylor teased what it meant in a YouTube chat window.

She said: "You’ve seen my co-star in this video somewhere before. One scene represents how I feel about fame. There’s a scene to represent each season throughout the journey of the video.”

And the singer also discussed the meaning of the song.

She said: "Willow is about intrigue, desire and the complexity that goes into wanting someone. I think it sounds like casting a spell to make someone fall in love with you (an oddly specific visual).”

The 'Love Story' singer dropped the album as a thank you to fans, who always take the time to remember her on her birthday, which falls on 13 December.

She explained: "Ever since I was 13, I’ve been excited about turning 31 because it’s my lucky number backwards, which is why I wanted to surprise you with this now. You’ve all been so caring, supportive and thoughtful on my birthdays and so this time I thought I would give you something! I also know this holiday season will be a lonely one for most of us and if there are any of you out there who turn to music to cope with missing loved ones the way I do, this is for you."