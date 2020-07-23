Taylor Swift is set to release a ''surprise'' new album.

The award-winning star has announced via social media that her eighth studio album, titled 'Folklore, will be released at midnight on Thursday (23.07.20).

Taylor, 30, wrote on Twitter: ''Tonight at midnight I'll be releasing my 8th studio album, folklore; an entire brand new album of songs I've poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. Pre-order at https://store.taylorswift.com (sic)''

Taylor - who released her previous album, 'Lover', in August 2019 - subsequently teased further details of her new record.

She shared: ''folklore will have 16 songs on the standard edition, but the physical deluxe editions will include a bonus track ''the lakes.'' Because this is my 8th studio album, I made 8 deluxe CDs & 8 deluxe vinyls available for 1 week [smiley emoji] Each has unique covers & photos https://store.taylorswift.com (sic)''

The 'Gorgeous' hitmaker also revealed she'll be releasing a video for the track 'Cardigan', and reassured her fans that everyone followed coronavirus safety guidelines during the shoot.

In fact, Taylor even did her own hair and make-up for the soon-to-be-released video.

The chart-topping star wrote: ''The music video for ''cardigan'' will premiere tonight, which I wrote/directed. A million thank you's to my brilliant, bad a** video team - Cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, producer Jil Hardin, executive producer Rebecca Skinner, AD Joe 'Oz' Osbourne

''Editor Chancler Haynes, special effects wizards David Lebensfeld & Grant Miller and set designer Ethan Tobman. The entire shoot was overseen by a medical inspector, everyone wore masks, stayed away from each other, and I even did my own hair, makeup, and styling [laughing emoji] (sic)''

Taylor explained via Instagram that she hadn't actually planned to release her new album this year.

But recent events have reminded her that ''nothing is guaranteed'' in life.

She wrote on the photo-sharing platform: ''Before this year I probably would've overthought when to release this music at the 'perfect' time, but the times we're living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That's the side of uncertainty I can get on board with. Love you guys so much [love heart emoji] (sic)''