Taylor Swift has sent Katy Perry's daughter a hand-embroidered blanket and little Daisy loves it already.
The 'betty' singer - who ended her long-running feud with her pop rival in 2018 - sent the thoughtful gift to the 'Never Worn White' hitmaker and her fiance Orlando Bloom before their daughter Daisy was born last month, and it's already a hit with the tot.
Katy shared a photo of the peach satin blanket - which has 'Baby Bloom' embroidered on the front - on Instagram and wrote: ''Miss [Daisy Dove] adores her hand embroidered blankie from miss @taylorswift
''hope it's one she drags around for years till it becomes an unrecognizable shred that she keeps in her pocket as a teenager (sic)''
The blanket was accompanied by a handwritten note from the 30-year-old singer, which was addressed to ''Katy, Orlando and little one'' and dated May 3, 2020.
Some of the body of the note was visible, and suggested Taylor had a personal reason for sending that particular gift.
It read: ''Katy and Orlando, my most (unclear) possession was a tiny silk...''
Meanwhile, Katy recently admitted she's been inspired to create a new documentary by Taylor's film 'Miss Americana', which was released on Netflix earlier this year and offered a candid look at the 'Love Story' hitmaker's life.
The 'I Kissed a Girl' singer has been collecting footage for the film since the release of her 2017 album, 'Witness'.
She said: ''At first there was a thought about putting something out, but as time gets on the story gets juicier.
''I say that because I think that 'Witness' time of my life is just one chapter in a very large book that is yet to be finished.
''We're only really five chapters in and it's maybe eight chapters, nine chapters, 10 chapters and I have incredible footage - I'm always documenting stuff.
''What I was really impressed by was Taylor's documentary.
''That whole time she's just been documenting intense amounts of footage and that's not over one tor or one record cycle.''
