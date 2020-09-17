Taylor Swift's stalker has been jailed for 30 months.

Eric Swarbrick was handed down a sentence by a federal judge in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday (16.09.20) after pleading guilty to stalking and sending threatening letters and emails to the 'Bad Blood' singer's former label Big Machine Records.

The terms of the sentence, which includes three years of supervised release, were agreed in a plea deal Swarbrick entered in 2019.

The Texan allegedly sent at least 40 letters and emails to Big Machine from January 2018 asking CEO Scott Borchetta to introduce him to Taylor, with the messages said to have become increasingly violent and sexual.

On at least three occasions, he drove from his home in Austin, Texas, to Nashville to hand-deliver the letters and wandered the halls of the company's building, including on 2 August 2018, when he was arrested by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

After being released, he continued to contact the company, sending shocking messages in which he expressed his desire to rape and kill the 30-year-old singer, as well as threatening to take his own life in front of Scott and his staff.

This isn't the first time one of Taylor's stalkers has been punished.

In April 2019, Roger Alvarado reached a plea deal in which he accepted a charge of criminal contempt and agreed to abide by an order of protection in exchange for two to four years in prison, after trying to break in to Taylor's house.

In 2017, Mohammed Jaffar was arrested for stalking and burglary after having allegedly followed the 'Love Story' hitmaker for months.

Another of the singer's alleged stalkers, Frank Andrew Hoover, was sentenced to 10 years probation in 2018 after he was accused of threatening to kill the singer.