Taylor Swift's stalker has been jailed for 30 months after pleading guilty to stalking and sending threatening letters and emails to the 'Bad Blood' singer's former label Big Machine Records.
Taylor Swift's stalker has been jailed for 30 months.
Eric Swarbrick was handed down a sentence by a federal judge in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday (16.09.20) after pleading guilty to stalking and sending threatening letters and emails to the 'Bad Blood' singer's former label Big Machine Records.
The terms of the sentence, which includes three years of supervised release, were agreed in a plea deal Swarbrick entered in 2019.
The Texan allegedly sent at least 40 letters and emails to Big Machine from January 2018 asking CEO Scott Borchetta to introduce him to Taylor, with the messages said to have become increasingly violent and sexual.
On at least three occasions, he drove from his home in Austin, Texas, to Nashville to hand-deliver the letters and wandered the halls of the company's building, including on 2 August 2018, when he was arrested by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.
After being released, he continued to contact the company, sending shocking messages in which he expressed his desire to rape and kill the 30-year-old singer, as well as threatening to take his own life in front of Scott and his staff.
This isn't the first time one of Taylor's stalkers has been punished.
In April 2019, Roger Alvarado reached a plea deal in which he accepted a charge of criminal contempt and agreed to abide by an order of protection in exchange for two to four years in prison, after trying to break in to Taylor's house.
In 2017, Mohammed Jaffar was arrested for stalking and burglary after having allegedly followed the 'Love Story' hitmaker for months.
Another of the singer's alleged stalkers, Frank Andrew Hoover, was sentenced to 10 years probation in 2018 after he was accused of threatening to kill the singer.
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Yet another teen sci-fi adventure, this movie may be sharply well-made but it struggles to...
Author Lois Lowry talks about her dystopian sci-fi book 'The Giver' in a featurette ahead...
Ted is a young boy who lives in the perfect town: everything is clean and...
Watch the trailer for Valentine's Day *Chick Flick Alert* Valentine's Day is a romcom set,...
Watch the trailer for Hannah Montana The MovieHannah Montana has had the feature film treatment....