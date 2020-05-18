Taylor Swift has released live versions of tracks from her 'Lover' album.

The 30-year-old singer was forced to cancel her 'Lover Fest Tour' due to the coronavirus pandemic, but to make up for fans' disappointment, ABC aired the 'City of Lover' concert special on Sunday (17.05.20) and shortly afterwards, the 'Me!' hitmaker's songs from the show were made available to stream.

The concert was filmed in September 2019 at L'Olympia Theater in Paris, France, and featured Taylor singing tracks from 'Lover' to fans from 37 countries.

Highlights from the show - which will be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ on Monday (18.05.20) - included 'The Archer', which Taylor told her audience ''encapsulates the complexity of falling in love'', and an acoustic, stripped-back version of 'The Man'.

While many of the songs were performed simply on guitar or piano, Taylor pulled out all the stops for a full-band production of 'You Need to Calm Down'.

Before joining her dancers, she told the audience: ''Love is so many things -- love is chaos, love is madness, love is joy. Love is, in my opinion, equality.''

Ahead of the special broadcast, the 'I Knew You Were Trouble' hitmaker admitted she was ''stoked'' to have the chance to relive her album release party once again.

She took to Instagram to write: ''Stoked to relive our Paris show tonight when the City of Lover concert airs at 10pm ET/ 9pm CT on @abcnetwork - then tomorrow on @hulu and @disneyplus [heart emojis] It was the best album release party I could've wished for. love you guys [kiss emoji] (sic)''