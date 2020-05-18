Taylor Swift has released live versions of tracks from her 'Lover' album following the broadcast of her 'City of Lover' concert special.
Taylor Swift has released live versions of tracks from her 'Lover' album.
The 30-year-old singer was forced to cancel her 'Lover Fest Tour' due to the coronavirus pandemic, but to make up for fans' disappointment, ABC aired the 'City of Lover' concert special on Sunday (17.05.20) and shortly afterwards, the 'Me!' hitmaker's songs from the show were made available to stream.
The concert was filmed in September 2019 at L'Olympia Theater in Paris, France, and featured Taylor singing tracks from 'Lover' to fans from 37 countries.
Highlights from the show - which will be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ on Monday (18.05.20) - included 'The Archer', which Taylor told her audience ''encapsulates the complexity of falling in love'', and an acoustic, stripped-back version of 'The Man'.
While many of the songs were performed simply on guitar or piano, Taylor pulled out all the stops for a full-band production of 'You Need to Calm Down'.
Before joining her dancers, she told the audience: ''Love is so many things -- love is chaos, love is madness, love is joy. Love is, in my opinion, equality.''
Ahead of the special broadcast, the 'I Knew You Were Trouble' hitmaker admitted she was ''stoked'' to have the chance to relive her album release party once again.
She took to Instagram to write: ''Stoked to relive our Paris show tonight when the City of Lover concert airs at 10pm ET/ 9pm CT on @abcnetwork - then tomorrow on @hulu and @disneyplus [heart emojis] It was the best album release party I could've wished for. love you guys [kiss emoji] (sic)''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Yet another teen sci-fi adventure, this movie may be sharply well-made but it struggles to...
Author Lois Lowry talks about her dystopian sci-fi book 'The Giver' in a featurette ahead...
Watch the trailer for Valentine's Day *Chick Flick Alert* Valentine's Day is a romcom set,...
Watch the trailer for Hannah Montana The MovieHannah Montana has had the feature film treatment....