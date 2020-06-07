Taylor Swift was ''mailed'' her high school diploma as she was touring around the world during her graduation.
The 'Lover' hitmaker had ''fantasised'' about her high school graduation when she was younger - only to miss it because she was performing across the world with her mom.
Speaking during YouTube Originals' Dear Class of 2020 special, she said: ''I know this probably isn't the kind of graduation you thought you were going to be having, I relate to that in a lot of ways. When I was younger, I used to fantasise about high school graduation and being with all of your friends and cap and gown ... and the whole thing. When I got to that point in my life, when graduation was coming up, I found myself on tour with my mom on rental cars, sitting on the floor of airport rugs and I ended up getting mailed my diploma. I was still very proud of it. I guess one good lesson to come from it is, expect the unexpected but celebrate anyway. I'm so proud of you guys and I hope that you have a wonderful time and very proud of yourselves.''
Taylor previously insisted she feels ''lucky'' not to have found instant success.
She said: ''I was about 18 when 'Love Story', a song I'd written alone, was a worldwide hit. I was lucky enough to work my way up in country music, for new artists nowadays, it feels like the trajectory of their career is like being shot out of a canon into a stratosphere they could in no way be prepared for. I got to sort of acclimate to every step of the path I was on, and by the time I had a massive hit I'd been working since I was 14. Moving from country music to pop was a crazy adjustment for me.''
