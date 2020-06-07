Taylor Swift was ''mailed'' her high school diploma.

The 'Lover' hitmaker had ''fantasised'' about her high school graduation when she was younger - only to miss it because she was performing across the world with her mom.

Speaking during YouTube Originals' Dear Class of 2020 special, she said: ''I know this probably isn't the kind of graduation you thought you were going to be having, I relate to that in a lot of ways. When I was younger, I used to fantasise about high school graduation and being with all of your friends and cap and gown ... and the whole thing. When I got to that point in my life, when graduation was coming up, I found myself on tour with my mom on rental cars, sitting on the floor of airport rugs and I ended up getting mailed my diploma. I was still very proud of it. I guess one good lesson to come from it is, expect the unexpected but celebrate anyway. I'm so proud of you guys and I hope that you have a wonderful time and very proud of yourselves.''

Taylor previously insisted she feels ''lucky'' not to have found instant success.

She said: ''I was about 18 when 'Love Story', a song I'd written alone, was a worldwide hit. I was lucky enough to work my way up in country music, for new artists nowadays, it feels like the trajectory of their career is like being shot out of a canon into a stratosphere they could in no way be prepared for. I got to sort of acclimate to every step of the path I was on, and by the time I had a massive hit I'd been working since I was 14. Moving from country music to pop was a crazy adjustment for me.''