Taylor Swift was "moved and honoured" to induct Carol King into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The 31-year-old singer paid tribute to the 79-year-old star on Saturday (30.10.21) with a rendition of 'Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?', as well as delivering an emotional speech in honour of Carol, who became the third female artist in history to be inducted into the hall twice.

She said: "I grew up dancing around the living room in socked feet to the sounds of Carole's soulful voice, her infectious melodies and lyrics that I, a 7-year-old, thought had been crafted for my exact, specific life experience.

"I listen to Carole's music now and feel that same tingle of recognition.

"Her songs speak to the true and honest feelings that everyone has felt, is currently feeling, or hopes to feel one day. So it is only right for them to be passed down like precious heirlooms from parents to children, older siblings to younger, lovers to each other.

"She is an immensely generous artist in every sense of that term/ "She has given us all so much. And that's why I'm moved and honored to be here this evening to give something back to her. Carole, please accept your well-deserved place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame."

Jennifer Hudson also performed as part of Carole's induction, before the legendary singer-songwriter took to the stage herself with a performance of 'You've Got A Friend in Me'.

Meanwhile, LL Cool J was surprisingly joined on stage by both Eminem and Jennifer Lopez for his induction performance.

The 53-year-old star began his set with 1987's 'Rock Around the Clock' and after a short spurt of 'Going Back to Cali', Eminem suddenly walked out on stage and they shared a furious performance of 'Rock the Bells'.

And then after a snippet of 'I'm Bad', Jennifer walked out to join LL on their 2003 single 'All I Have', before he closed out his set with 'Mama Said Knock You Out'.