Taylor Swift's fans are ''the only reason'' why people ''care'' about her music.

The 'Cardigan' hitmaker heaped praise on her loyal supporters - affectionately known as Swifities - as she won the Best Direction award for her music video, 'The Man', at the MTV Video Music Awards 2020 on Sunday night (30.08.20).

Speaking in a self-filmed acceptance speech, she said: ''I really want to thank the fans because you are the only reason why the industry cares about anything that I do. And everything that you guys have done with Folklore this summer, I'm just so blown away and taken aback by your generosity to me.''

Meanwhile, Taylor always goes out of her way for her fans and recently donated £23,000 to one for her university expenses.

Vitoria Mario, 18, dreamed of going to study Mathematics at the University of Warwick but feared she wouldn't be able to raise the money to accept her place at the prestigious university and had been asking for help through GoFundMe.

On her page, she explained: ''I am a young Black 18 year old with a dream,'' she explained. ''I have received a conditional offer to study Mathematics (MMath) at the prestigious University of Warwick ... However, I am still in a position of uncertainty as I may not be able to attend university due to my circumstances.''

Taylor was ''so inspired'' by Vitoria's ''drive and dedication'' and made no hesitation in ''turning her dreams into a reality'' as she gifted the hefty amount.

She shared: ''Vitoria, I came across your story online and am so inspired by your drive and dedication to turning your dreams into reality. I want to gift you the rest of your goal amount. Good luck with everything you do! Love, Taylor.''

Taylor has also gifted money to other students as well as nurses on the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic.