Taylor Swift has hailed Halsey for their "artistry" and "commitment to taking risks".

The 'Shake It Off' hitmaker has heaped praise on the 'Without Me' hitmaker's latest studio album, 'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power', which is a concept record about "mortality and everlasting love".

Taylor, 31, tweeted: "I’m blown away by @halsey’s artistry and commitment to taking risks. Giving us all a brave new era to dive into and explore together. If I can’t have love, I want power is out now- please stream and buy the album!! (sic)"

Halsey replied: "Thank you T, means so so much."

Taylor supporting the album comes after the 26-year-old singer - who welcomed their first child, Ender Ridley, with boyfriend Alev Aydin into the world in July - insisted the LP is not a "girl power" album.

Halsey recently explained how people expected them to make a collection of songs full of "girlishness" because they were pregnant while making it, but from the off, they wanted to make clear that "I'm not a woman", which is why the lead single is called 'I Am Not A Woman, I'm A God'.

She said: "That juxtaposition was really intentional because I think there's this through-line as well of kind of archetypal femininity, you know what I mean? Which is why everyone's like, 'Oh, it's like this is a girl power album', and I'm like, 'No, it's not.' Also, not for nothing, but the lead single is 'I Am Not A Woman, I'm A God'. It's not a girl power album. From Jump, I'm like, 'I'm not a woman,' you know what I mean? I'm not saying any of that. There's no girl power in this album. There's actually no ... And that's another thing too, right? Being pregnant, writing this album, people are expecting girlishness, you know what I mean? And any time where I ever talk about womanhood, motherhood, femininity, I'm usually talking about it with a taste in my mouth, you know what I mean? Like go be a big girl, a girl is a gun, all I can taste is the blood in my mouth ... All those moments where I am touching on those things are like ... I think it probably can be experienced in that way, for some people, because the fact that I made it at all and the way that I made it is kind of like a girl power statement, but the record itself, I guess, it's not that. And so using those sweeter vocal performances were kind of essential."