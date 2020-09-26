Taylor Swift handmade a blanket for Gigi Hadid's newborn daughter.

The 25-year-old model gave birth to her first child with her boyfriend Zayn Malik earlier this week, and she has now revealed her close pal Taylor sent the newborn baby - whose name is not yet known to the public - a soft pink blanket which she had made herself.

Posting a picture of her daughter - in which the tot's face was not shown - snuggled up in the blanket, Gigi wrote on her Instagram Story: ''auntie @taylorswift made this !! (sic)''

In the picture, her daughter was also wearing a Versace babygro, which Gigi proudly announced was a gift from Donatella Versace.

The sweet gifts come after Zayn, 27, revealed the birth of the little one earlier this week with a sweet social media post.

He wrote: ''Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x (sic)''

Whilst Gigi admitted she is ''so in love'' with the little one.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love (sic)''

The pair - who have been dating on and off since 2015 - both shared black and white photos of their daughter's tiny hand.

Meanwhile, Gigi confirmed her pregnancy in April, after ''family sources'' first revealed the news.

She said at the time: ''Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support. Especially during this time, it's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day.''