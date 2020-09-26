Taylor Swift handmade a blanket for Gigi Hadid's newborn daughter, which the new mum showed off on Instagram.
Taylor Swift handmade a blanket for Gigi Hadid's newborn daughter.
The 25-year-old model gave birth to her first child with her boyfriend Zayn Malik earlier this week, and she has now revealed her close pal Taylor sent the newborn baby - whose name is not yet known to the public - a soft pink blanket which she had made herself.
Posting a picture of her daughter - in which the tot's face was not shown - snuggled up in the blanket, Gigi wrote on her Instagram Story: ''auntie @taylorswift made this !! (sic)''
In the picture, her daughter was also wearing a Versace babygro, which Gigi proudly announced was a gift from Donatella Versace.
The sweet gifts come after Zayn, 27, revealed the birth of the little one earlier this week with a sweet social media post.
He wrote: ''Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x (sic)''
Whilst Gigi admitted she is ''so in love'' with the little one.
She wrote on Instagram: ''Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love (sic)''
The pair - who have been dating on and off since 2015 - both shared black and white photos of their daughter's tiny hand.
Meanwhile, Gigi confirmed her pregnancy in April, after ''family sources'' first revealed the news.
She said at the time: ''Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support. Especially during this time, it's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day.''
If only we could go back...
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Looks like we need to learn basic humanity again.
'World Clique' was released on this day (August 7th) in 1990.
We have never been called out so hard by a meme in our lives.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
The 90s was the greatest decade for movie soundtracks. Change our minds.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Yet another teen sci-fi adventure, this movie may be sharply well-made but it struggles to...
Author Lois Lowry talks about her dystopian sci-fi book 'The Giver' in a featurette ahead...
Ted is a young boy who lives in the perfect town: everything is clean and...
Watch the trailer for Valentine's Day *Chick Flick Alert* Valentine's Day is a romcom set,...
Watch the trailer for Hannah Montana The MovieHannah Montana has had the feature film treatment....