Taylor Swift says re-recording her old songs has made her realise she's "a different singer now".

The 'cardigan' hitmaker is currently hard at work re-recording her first five albums, which music manager Scooter Braun acquired the masters to last year in a $300 million deal with Big Machine Label Group and sold last week.

Taylor was just a teenager when she wrote and recorded many of the tracks, such as 2008's 'Love Story' from 'Fearless', and she's loved getting to "improve" the songs with her matured vocals.

During an interview on 'Good Morning America', she said: "I’m having a really good time … it’s a really amazing, fun adventure.

“So far, of the ones I’ve recorded, I think it’s been the most fun doing ‘Love Story’ because the older music, my voice was so teenaged and I sometimes, when I hear my older music and my young teenage voice, it makes me feel like I’m a different singer now.

“So it’s been the most fun to re-record ones that I feel like I could actually possibly improve upon the song.”

The 30-year-old singer skipped the American Music Awards over the weekend as she was too busy in the studio working her way through the re-records.

The 'Shake It Off' hitmaker was crowned Artist of the Year and also won Favourite Female Artist (Pop/Rock) and Favourite Music Video for ‘cardigan’ at the ceremony.

During her acceptance speech for Artist of the Year, the pop superstar - who made history as the artist with the most AMAs wins, bringing her total to 32 - said: "Oh hey guys, thank you so much for this!

"This is a fan-voted award, which means so much to me.

"You guys have been beyond wonderful all the years of my career but especially this one when we've been so far apart, and we haven't been able to see each other in concert. I still feel really connected to you through the music. Your reaction to folklore and all the ways in which your imagination honoured that album ... I just love you so much. I'm really, really lucky because of you."

Taylor then added that she's "re-recording all of my old music in the studio where I originally recorded it."

She continued: "It's been amazing, and I can't wait for you to hear it.

"Have a great night. I love you so much. Thank you, thank you, thank you!"