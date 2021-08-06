Taylor Swift has dropped some major teasers about her re-recorded version of 'Red'.
Taylor Swift has cryptically teased collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers, Chris Stapleton and Ed Sheeran on 'Red (Taylor's Version)'.
The 31-year-old Grammy-winner is set to release the re-recorded version of her 2012 LP on November 19, and she took to social media this week to share a video of a red vault packed with teasers for her fans.
Swifties quickly got to work figuring out the puzzle, including a series of scrambled words flying out the box.
Taylor also confirmed that the rumoured 10-minute version of 'All Too Well' is on the way.
The 'Shake It Off' hitmaker captioned the clip: "Presses post…cackles maniacally…Level: casually cruel in the name of being honest."
Ed already features on the 'Red' song 'Everything Has Changed'.
Taylor had revealed the new 'Red' will contain a whopping 30 tracks.
She said: "Sometimes you need to talk it over (over and over and over) for it to ever really be…. Over. Like your friend who calls you in the middle of the night going on and on about their ex, I just couldn’t stop writing.
"This will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red. And hey, one of them is even ten minutes long."
'Red (Taylor's Version)' is set to follow April's 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)', the new recording of her 2008 album.
Taylor decided to re-record her early albums after Scooter Braun purchased her former record label, Big Machine Label Group, for $300 million, and with it acquired the rights to her back catalogue.
Scooter's Ithaca Holdings then sold the catalogue to Shamrock Holdings.
After the purchase, Taylor claimed she was never offered the chance to buy her own master recordings.
On her plans to re-record her records, she said: "It’s going to be fun, because it’ll feel like regaining a freedom and taking back what’s mine.
"When I created [these songs], I didn’t know what they would grow up to be. Going back in and knowing that it meant something to people is actually a really beautiful way to celebrate what the fans have done for my music."
'Fearless (Taylor's Version)' did not disappoint, with six new tracks and duets with Keith Urban and Maren Morris.
Live music returned to Dreamland in Margate in spectacular fashion as Sports Team brought their 'Bus Trip All-Dayer' back to the seaside town for the...
Wolf Alice are nominated for the third time and Arlo Parks is an unsurprising first-time nominee.
Well before they enjoyed meteoric success with 'The Black Parade', My Chemical Romance started their musical journey with another concept album, 'I...
Willow Smith and more rocked a buzzcut for so many reasons.
Normani and Cardi B dispense with the need to maintain any resemblance of social distancing as they get up-close and personal in the video their...
'Diamond Life', released on the 16th July 1984, is not only a significant album in it's own right, it's a cultural touchstone and a near perfect...
The resurrection of punk presents an exciting year for music.
Yet another teen sci-fi adventure, this movie may be sharply well-made but it struggles to...
Author Lois Lowry talks about her dystopian sci-fi book 'The Giver' in a featurette ahead...
Ted is a young boy who lives in the perfect town: everything is clean and...
Watch the trailer for Valentine's Day *Chick Flick Alert* Valentine's Day is a romcom set,...
Watch the trailer for Hannah Montana The MovieHannah Montana has had the feature film treatment....