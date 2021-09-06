Taylor Swift has shown her support to soul star Anita Baker once again after she reclaimed the rights to her master recordings.
Taylor Swift has congratulated soul legend Anita Baker on reclaiming the rights to her master recordings.
The 'Look What You Made Me Do' singer, who has been re-recording her early albums since Scooter Braun's Ithaca Holdings bought the rights to her back catalogue, before selling them to Shamrock Holding, took to Twitter to hail the victory for the 63-year-old singer-songwriter.
Alongside vinyl copies of her albums, Anita tweeted: "All My Children Are Coming Home
Catalog
Impossible Things Happen...
Every.
Single.
Day.
Gratefully."
To which Taylor responded: "What a beautiful moment, CONGRATULATIONS ANITA!!"
Anita thanked the Grammy-winner for her support and inspiring everyone to "move mountains".
She wrote back: "Thank You, for Your *Fire & Support!! It Inspires us all, to move Mountains."
The 'Sweet Love' hitmaker had told her fans not to stream her music until she was back in control of her masters.
She wrote in March: “Miraculously… i have out-lived *ALL, of my Artists Contracts They no longer ‘Own,’ My Name & Likeness.
“And, by Law…30 yr old, Mstrs are 2B Returned, 2 Me Unfortunately, They’re gonna make me Fight 4 it. I’m Prepared, 2 do that. Please Dont advertise/buy them. (sic)"
And Taylor, 31, voiced her support that month.
Anita gave the pop megastar a shout-out which read: "Her creations bought & sold Again & Again, wouldnt even let her do *A Buy Out*...Taylor Swift *re-recording, her Catalog/Taylor's Version.
Collision symbolThe GoodFight
Go...
GurrrrlBalloon..."
And Taylor commented: "I’m cheering you on in your fight to get back your work, and appreciate your support so much!! Thank you."
So far, the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker has released ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ with ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ arriving in November.
On re-recording her first six records, she said: "It’s going to be fun, because it’ll feel like regaining a freedom and taking back what’s mine.
"When I created [these songs], I didn’t know what they would grow up to be. Going back in and knowing that it meant something to people is actually a really beautiful way to celebrate what the fans have done for my music."
