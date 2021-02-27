Taylor Swift has cancelled all upcoming concert dates and says she has no idea "what the touring landscape is going to look like in the near future".
Taylor Swift has cancelled her Lover Fest shows, due to the "unprecedented pandemic".
The 31-year-old star had planned a number of shows for last summer in support of her 2019 album 'Lover' but was forced to postpone them due to the COVID-19 crisis and now Taylor has revealed that she has axed all the shows completely.
She told her fans in a post on Instagram: "I love coming on here to tell you good news, or to share a new project with you. It’s not my favorite thing in the world to have to tell you news I’m sad about.
"This is an unprecedented pandemic that has changed everyone’s plans and no one knows what the touring landscape is going to look like in the near future. I’m so disappointed that I won’t be able to see you in person as soon as I wanted to. I miss you terribly and can’t wait til we can all safely be at shows together again (sic)."
The shows were set to include Taylor's Lover Fests in Los Angeles and Foxborough, MA, along with international festival dates in England, Belgium, Germany, Norway, Denmark, Poland, France, Portugal and Brazil.
All of the shows were postponed last April as the pandemic raged around the world but they have now been cancelled.
Since releasing 'Lover' in 2019, Taylor has dropped two new albums, 'Folklore' and 'Evermore', which she secretly recorded during lockdown.
As the second month of 2021 gets ever nearer we take a look at the new releases that are set to delight our ears over the coming weeks.
"With great regret, we must announce that this year's Glastonbury Festival will not take place," came the not altogether unexpected announcement from...
Here's what the public had to say about the death of Phil Spector.
Lana Del Rey takes her 60s vintage aesthetic to the extreme with the video for new single 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club'.
As negotiations continue, it's clear that the UK government doesn't have everyone's best interests at heart.
The singer awkwardly responded to potential backlash regarding her new album cover.
Five years ago, on the day of his 69th birthday and two days before his death, David Bowie released his 25th, and final studio album, 'Blackstar'.
Yet another teen sci-fi adventure, this movie may be sharply well-made but it struggles to...
Author Lois Lowry talks about her dystopian sci-fi book 'The Giver' in a featurette ahead...
Ted is a young boy who lives in the perfect town: everything is clean and...
Watch the trailer for Valentine's Day *Chick Flick Alert* Valentine's Day is a romcom set,...
Watch the trailer for Hannah Montana The MovieHannah Montana has had the feature film treatment....