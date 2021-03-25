Taylor Swift and the Evermore Park attraction have agreed to drop their lawsuits against each other.
Taylor Swift and the Evermore Park theme park have dropped their respective lawsuits against each other "without monetary settlement".
The 'willow' hitmaker was recently hit by a lawsuit from the owners of the Utah attraction who accused her of trademark infringement over her 'Evermore' album and related merchandise.
And, last month, her trademark and music rights team, TAS Rights Management, hit back by filing a suit of their own, which accused the park of playing her songs on their grounds "without authorisation or license agreement".
Now, a representative for the Grammy-winner has confirmed in a statement to Rolling Stone: “As a resolution of both lawsuits, the parties will drop and dismiss their respective suits without monetary settlement."
The outlet had obtained letters sent by performance rights organisation BMI to the theme park in August and September 2019, with the countersuit claiming the organisation had reached out to Evermore Park several times but only received a response when they were told of the impending countersuit.
One document stated: “In the past, letters have been mailed to your attention along with licenses reflecting your music usage fee of $1,728.67 (USD) for the period of May 2019 to December 2019 only.
“This fee does not include all other unlicensed periods in which you were using music.”
The lawsuit specifically referenced the park's use of Taylor's songs ‘Love Story’, ‘You Belong With Me’, and ‘Bad Blood’ and, at the time, they were seeking damages for each infringement on the 31-year-old star's work and performance.
In the original lawsuit, Evermore Park claimed Taylor's similarly-named album had caused "actual confusion", which negatively affected the attraction's online presence, as well as infringing on its marketing and merchandise and impacting its visitors.
According to court documents, theme park visitors asked staff whether the "'Evermore' album was the result of a collaboration between Evermore and Taylor Swift or some other type of relationship.”
