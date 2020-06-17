Taylor Swift, Jessie J and Hozier are among the stars who have donated prizes to Annie Lennox's The Circle Music Auction.

Annie's not-for-profit organisation The Circle - which works to empower marginalised women and girls around the world - is raising funds for their Covid-19 Emergency Appeal, 'The Women and Girls Solidarity Fund', through the new charity auction.

The auction, which is live on the platform Charity Stars from Wednesday (17.06.20), gives people the option to bid on items or buy tickets for the sweepstake competition.

Annie, Sting, Emeli Sandé, Jessie J, Yola, Paloma Faith, Jessie Ware, Hozier, Anoushka Shankar, Jack Savoretti, Skin from Skunk Anansie, Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil and Frank Turner have each donated two personalised performances for the auction, one for the winner of the highest bid, and one for the winner of the sweepstake competition.

Winners will receive an exclusive, pre-recorded video featuring a live performance of one or two songs chosen from the winners list alongside a personalised message.

Prizes for the accompanying auction also include an Alberta Ferreti silk dress worn by Annie, a signed guitar from Swift, an autographed outfit worn by Madison Beer for her 'Good in Goodbye' video shoot, and a virtual afternoon tea and two song performances by BRITs Rising Star Award Winner, Celeste.

The auction will close on Friday 10th July, and the sweepstake will end on Friday 31st July.

Annie said: ''The crisis for thousands of women living in poverty is acute. Many no longer have any income, are suffering domestic violence and have nowhere to turn. I am delighted that such incredible musicians are stepping up to join me and offer support.''

Sting added: ''Annie Lennox is a wonderful friend and I am pleased to support her and The Circle in their important fight for vulnerable women and girls around the world devastated by the impact of COVID.''

Emeli said: ''These are painful times across the world, and I show my continued solidarity to fighting injustices. In support of The Circle's music auction, which is supporting vulnerable marginalised women and girls disproportionately affected by the COVID pandemic, I am pleased to offer my incredible fans such a personal prize to raise much needed funds. Whatever the reason you are bidding, your support will provide much needed emergency support in these difficult times.''

And Hozier added his support, saying: ''I'm standing in solidarity with Annie Lennox and The Circle to support their emergency fundraising appeal that will support some of the world's most vulnerable women and girls disproportionately impacted by the Covid-19 crisis. The Circle are working at critical time to support marginalised women including survivors of violence and garment workers who have been left destitute.''

All funds raised by The Circle Music Auction will go to The Circle's COVID-19 emergency appeal 'The Women and Girls Solidarity Fund' to support immediate needs such as food and hygiene packages, access to safe refuges and legal aid packages.